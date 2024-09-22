You are here: HomeSports2024 09 22Article 1984541

Source: Football-espana

Frenkie de Jong concern continues at Barcelona, definitive return date cannot be set

Earlier this week, Frenkie de Jong returned to training, marking a significant step in his recovery.

The Dutch midfielder has been sidelined since April due to a persistent ankle injury, but his comeback now seems possible.

Barcelona is optimistic about having de Jong back within the next two weeks, although this timeline remains uncertain.

Diario AS reports that club officials continue to have serious concerns regarding his ankle, as his condition fluctuates daily, making it difficult to determine when he will be fit to play again.

