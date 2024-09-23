You are here: HomeSports2024 09 23Article 1984955

Source: BBC

Friedkin Group in advanced Everton takeover talks

Everton lie joint bottom of the Premier League after five games Everton lie joint bottom of the Premier League after five games

The Friedkin Group is currently engaged in advanced negotiations to acquire Everton, having reinitiated discussions with majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri.

Chairman Dan Friedkin, who also owns the Serie A club Roma, had reached a preliminary agreement in June to buy Moshiri's 94% stake.

However, negotiations were halted a month later due to the inability of both parties to finalize the agreement, particularly after Miami-based 777 Partners could not complete a deal earlier this year.

