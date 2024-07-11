From Weston to Euro 2024 final - Watkins' 'unbelievable' moment

Sports News of Thursday, 11 July 2024

Source: BBC

Ollie Watkins expressed his anticipation for the weeks leading up to the crucial moment in England's Euro 2024 semi-final against the Netherlands.



At the brink of the 90th minute, with the score tied at 1-1 in Dortmund, the Devon-born striker seized the opportunity and scored a remarkable goal that will go down in English football history.



Just over four years ago, Watkins was playing in the English Football League at the age of 24, a stark contrast to his recent heroics.



Reflecting on his journey, he humbly admitted that while he dreamed of success, he remained focused on his immediate goals.



The Aston Villa player's remarkable rise from non-league football to scoring for England in a major tournament is a testament to his dedication and hard work.