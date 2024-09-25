From 'little doubts' to topping table - Adams on Torino move

Sports News of Wednesday, 25 September 2024

Source: BBC

Che Adams celebrated winning the Derbyshire Senior Cup in front of 694 spectators.



A decade earlier, at just 17, he played a crucial role in Ilkeston's 2-0 victory over Glossop North End, earning a penalty in the second half to secure the trophy.



Now, after a remarkable journey from the Northern Premier League to northern Italy, which included stints in Sheffield, Birmingham, and Southampton, he made his Serie A debut for Torino in a thrilling 2-2 match against AC Milan at the San Siro.