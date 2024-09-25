You are here: HomeSports2024 09 25Article 1985747

Sports News of Wednesday, 25 September 2024

    

Source: BBC

From 'little doubts' to topping table - Adams on Torino move

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Che Adams joined Torino in the summer after five years at Southampton Che Adams joined Torino in the summer after five years at Southampton

Che Adams celebrated winning the Derbyshire Senior Cup in front of 694 spectators.

A decade earlier, at just 17, he played a crucial role in Ilkeston's 2-0 victory over Glossop North End, earning a penalty in the second half to secure the trophy.

Now, after a remarkable journey from the Northern Premier League to northern Italy, which included stints in Sheffield, Birmingham, and Southampton, he made his Serie A debut for Torino in a thrilling 2-2 match against AC Milan at the San Siro.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment