Sports News of Tuesday, 11 June 2024

    

Source: BBC

From water carrier to serial winner - Deschamps seeks more history

Didier Deschamps won the World Cup as a player and a manager Didier Deschamps won the World Cup as a player and a manager

Didier Deschamps has defied the odds with his remarkable longevity as the coach of France's national football team.

Since taking charge in 2012, the 55-year-old has guided his country to three out of five possible finals, including a triumphant victory in the 2018 World Cup.

This achievement not only placed him among a select group of individuals who have won a world title as both a player and a manager but also presented him with the opportunity to make even more history this summer.

