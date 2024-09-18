You are here: HomeSports2024 09 18Article 1983185

Source: BBC

Frustrated Manchester City held by Inter Milan in opener

Highlights: Man City 0-0 Inter Milan

Manchester City's Champions League journey began on a disappointing note as they settled for a draw against a strong Inter Milan at the Etihad Stadium.

Pep Guardiola's team struggled to find their rhythm, particularly after Kevin de Bruyne's injury led to his substitution at halftime.

However, Inter Milan's performance was commendable, showcasing solid organization and a potent attacking presence, especially as they withstood mounting pressure in the second half, reminiscent of their clash in the 2023 Champions League final.

