You are here: HomeSports2024 07 30Article 1964798

Sports News of Tuesday, 30 July 2024

    

Source: BBC

Fulham agree club record fee for Arsenal's Smith Rowe

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Emile Smith Rowe played in only 13 Premier League games for Arsenal last season Emile Smith Rowe played in only 13 Premier League games for Arsenal last season

Fulham have reached an agreement with Arsenal to sign midfielder Emile Smith Rowe for an initial £27m with the potential of £7m in add-ons.

Smith Rowe is a club record signing for Fulham and sources say the add-ons are based on Cup and European success for the Cottagers.

The 23-year-old has been left out of Arsenal's past two pre-season matches as the deal was completed.

Smith Rowe is an academy graduate and a popular figure among supporters but has dropped down the pecking order at Arsenal behind Gabriel Martinelli, Leandro Trossard and Bukayo Saka.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment