Fullkrug scores late as Germany draw with Switzerland

Sports News of Monday, 24 June 2024

Source: BBC

Substitute Niclas Fullkrug scored a late equaliser for Germany as they rescued a draw with Switzerland to top Group A.



The Swiss thought they were going through to the last 16 as group winners after an early goal from Dan Ndoye until Fullkrug headed in the equaliser.



There was an outburst of celebration from home supporters behind the goal as Germany maintained their unbeaten start to Euro 2024.



It was a blow to Switzerland, who had defended resolutely for more than 90 minutes but they still progress to the knockout stages.