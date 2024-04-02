Futsal Africa Cup of Nations 2024: Ghana prepares for tournament in Morocco

Sports News of Tuesday, 2 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghana’s national futsal team is currently in the final stages of their training camp at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence in Prampram.



The team is undergoing intensive preparations for their upcoming participation in the 2024 Futsal Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), set to commence on 11 April in Rabat, Morocco.



Head Coach Philip Boakye has gathered a provisional squad of 28 players who are engaged in rigorous training sessions to enhance their skills and foster team unity. The final 20-man squad will be chosen from this pool of players in the near future.



Ghana is placed in a challenging Group A, alongside the host nation and defending champions Morocco, Angola (semifinalists in the 2020 Futsal AFCON), and Zambia. The team's first match will be against Zambia, followed by crucial encounters with Morocco and Angola.



The competition at the 2024 Futsal AFCON is fierce, with the top three teams earning qualification for the 2024 FIFA Futsal World Cup, scheduled to take place in Uzbekistan later this year.