Future of Ghana football does not rely solely on infrastructure – Mustapha Ussif

Sports News of Tuesday, 27 August 2024

Source: Footballghana

The Minister for Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif, has emphasized that the future of football in Ghana is not exclusively reliant on infrastructure.



He has called upon the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to fulfill their commitments by ensuring transparency and fairness in their operations.



Recent conversations have highlighted the inadequate upkeep of sports facilities nationwide, particularly as the Black Stars prepare to face Angola in their inaugural 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier in nine days.