GB defy turbulent build-up to win dressage bronze

Sports News of Saturday, 3 August 2024

Source: BBC

Great Britain's equestrian team overcame a challenging lead-up to the Paris Olympics to secure the bronze medal in dressage.



The team, consisting of Carl Hester, Lottie Fry, and Becky Moody, achieved a combined score of 232.492%, placing them behind Germany and Denmark.



This achievement followed a tumultuous period, including the withdrawal of Charlotte Dujardin and her provisional suspension for allegehorsewhippingng.



Despite the obstacles, Hester expressed his satisfaction with the team's performance, emphasizing the significance of winning any medal given the recent difficulties.