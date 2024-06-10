GB's Asher-Smith claims European 100m gold in Rome

Sports News of Monday, 10 June 2024

Source: BBC

Dina Asher-Smith secured the gold medal in the 100m event at the European Athletics Championships, while her fellow British teammates Georgia Bell and Lizzie Bird also made their mark with medals in Rome.



Asher-Smith completed the race in an impressive time of 10.99 seconds, finishing ahead of Poland's Ewa Swoboda (11.03secs) and Italy's Zaynab Dosso.



This victory marks Asher-Smith's first major international medal since winning silver in the European 200m event in 2022.



Meanwhile, Bell achieved her first major international medal by clinching the silver in the women's 1500m race, finishing with a time of four minutes and 05.33 seconds, just behind Ireland's Ciara Mageean.