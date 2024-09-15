You are here: HomeSports2024 09 15Article 1981724

Source: BBC

GB's Davis Cup Finals hopes over as Evans & Draper lose

Great Britain's chances of advancing in the Davis Cup Finals have ended after Dan Evans and Jack Draper both faced defeats against a formidable Canadian team. Leon Smith's squad needed a 3-0 victory over Canada in Manchester to move on to the knockout rounds in Malaga this November.

However, their elimination was confirmed early on Sunday when Evans lost 6-0 7-5 to Denis Shapovalov, ensuring that GB would not finish in the top two of Group D.

This was followed by Jack Draper's loss to Felix Auger-Aliassime, with a score of 7-6 (10-8) 7-5.

