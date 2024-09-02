GB's Ellis and Richter storm to triathlon gold in Paris

Sports News of Monday, 2 September 2024

Source: BBC

Dave Ellis and Megan Richter from Great Britain secured gold medals in the men's PTVI and women's PTS4 events, respectively, contributing to the GB team's impressive total of five medals during the triathlon competitions held in central Paris.



Claire Cashmore achieved a silver medal in the women's PTS5 category, while 2021 Paralympic champion Lauren Steadman earned a bronze medal, with American athlete Grace Norman taking home the gold.



Additionally, Hannah Moore secured a bronze medal in the PTS4 category, finishing behind her teammate Richter, thereby highlighting a successful day for Great Britain in the triathlon events.