Source: BBC

GB's Rogers pips Warrington to butterfly gold

Faye Rogers and Callie-Ann Warrington were Britain's only swimming medallists on day six in Paris Faye Rogers and Callie-Ann Warrington were Britain's only swimming medallists on day six in Paris

Faye Rogers has secured a Paralympic gold medal in an exciting S10 100m butterfly final, narrowly defeating fellow British swimmer Callie-Ann Warrington.

Warrington was in the lead at the halfway mark, but 21-year-old Rogers surged ahead to finish first with a time of 1 minute 05.84 seconds. This marks the first Paralympic medal for both athletes, with 24-year-old Warrington finishing in 1:06.41.

The British swimming team has now achieved 14 gold medals and a total of 20 medals in Paris. In 2021, Rogers participated in the Olympic trials but did not qualify for the Tokyo Games.

