GB's Wilson 'done with the sport' after windsurfing bronze

Sports News of Saturday, 3 August 2024

Source: BBC

Emma Wilson, a windsurfer, has announced her retirement from the sport following her bronze medal achievement in the women's IQFoil event.



The 25-year-old secured Great Britain's inaugural sailing medal at the Paris Olympics after a commanding performance in the initial series held off the coast of Marseille.



However, she ultimately finished in third place during the final, with Italy's Marta Maggetti claiming the gold medal and Israel's Sharon Kantor earning silver.



Wilson had previously dominated the standings, winning eight out of the 14 preliminary races and only finishing outside the top three once, yet she was unable to maintain that success in the decisive final.



Windsurfing, along with the newly introduced Olympic discipline of kitesurfing, is unique among sailing classes for its implementation of a winner-takes-all medal race.