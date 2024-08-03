GB to face Netherlands after losing last pool game

Sports News of Saturday, 3 August 2024

Source: BBC

Great Britain, who have secured medals in the last three Olympic Games and earned bronze in Tokyo 2020, suffered a 3-0 defeat against Tokyo silver medalists Argentina.



Despite the loss, GB had already secured a spot in the quarter-finals.



The 2016 champions finished the pool stage in fourth place, with two victories and three losses in their five matches.



In the upcoming quarter-finals, Great Britain will face the Netherlands, who defeated them 5-1 in the Tokyo semi-finals before claiming the gold medal by beating Argentina.



During Saturday's match, GB's Tess Howard received a yellow card early in the third quarter, and during her absence, Valentina Raposo and Agustina.