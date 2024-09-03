GB win six golds to continue bountiful Games

Sports News of Tuesday, 3 September 2024

Source: BBC

On the fifth day of the Games, Great Britain secured six gold medals, further enhancing the impressive performance of ParalympicsGB at Paris 2024.



Triathletes David Ellis and Megan Richter achieved early victories for Great Britain, while swimmers Ellie Challis and Louise Fiddes celebrated their success within a thrilling 15-minute span in the pool.



Stephen McGuire emerged as a Paralympic champion in boccia, and Para-archers Nathan Macqueen and Jodie Grinham, the latter competing at seven months pregnant, clinched gold in the mixed team compound open final.