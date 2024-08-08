You are here: HomeSports2024 08 08Article 1967924

GB win three more medals to take Olympic total over 1,000

On day 12 of the Paris Olympics, Team GB achieved their 1,000th Olympic medal, with highlights including silver in men’s team pursuit cycling and bronze in the women’s event.

Matthew Hudson-Smith narrowly missed 400m gold, finishing second by a hair’s breadth.

The men’s 5,000m heats were marred by a dramatic collision involving George Mills.

In skateboarding, 51-year-old Andy Macdonald made a notable appearance but didn’t reach the final.

Meanwhile, in sailing, GB's Micky Beckett missed the podium due to postponed races, and golfer Charley Hull struggled with a poor start.

