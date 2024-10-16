GB win twice to cut NZ lead in America's Cup

Sports News of Wednesday, 16 October 2024
Source: BBC
Great Britain narrowed New Zealand's advantage in the America's Cup to 4-2 by securing victories in both races on Wednesday.
Ben Ainslie's Ineos Britannia squad had previously trailed 4-0 in the best-of-13 series held in Barcelona.
In the fifth race, Britain capitalized on a sluggish start from Emirates Team New Zealand, creating a 1.3km lead and finishing 1 minute and 18 seconds ahead.
During the sixth race, they gradually increased their lead and managed to maintain it despite a resurgence from New Zealand.