You are here: HomeSports2024 08 30Article 1975298

Sports News of Friday, 30 August 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

GBC has not been granted Ghana Premier League broadcasting rights - Randy Abbey

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Randy Abbey Randy Abbey

Randy Abbey, a member of the Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), has stated that there are currently no discussions taking place between the GFA and the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) concerning the broadcast rights for the Ghana Premier League (GPL).

The GBC, which is a state-owned broadcasting entity, has previously attempted to obtain the rights

Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment