You are here: HomeSports2024 08 24Article 1973321

Sports News of Saturday, 24 August 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

GFA Awards 2024: Celebrating football excellence on September 2 at Wan-Shi Gardens

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Ghana Football Association Ghana Football Association

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has officially declared that the esteemed GFA Awards 2024 will be held on Monday, September 2, 2024, at the elegant Wan-Shi Gardens in Accra.

This eagerly awaited occasion is set to be an evening of recognition, celebrating remarkable accomplishments and excellence within Ghanaian football across a range of categories.

The awards will

Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment