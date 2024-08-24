GFA Awards 2024: Celebrating football excellence on September 2 at Wan-Shi Gardens

Sports News of Saturday, 24 August 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has officially declared that the esteemed GFA Awards 2024 will be held on Monday, September 2, 2024, at the elegant Wan-Shi Gardens in Accra.



This eagerly awaited occasion is set to be an evening of recognition, celebrating remarkable accomplishments and excellence within Ghanaian football across a range of categories.



The awards will



Read full articleacknowledge the top performers from the Ghana Premier League, Women’s Premier League, Division One League, FA Cup, regional juvenile leagues, and various divisional leagues throughout the regions.



Furthermore, awards will be given to the best-performing referee, promising young talents, and other significant contributors to the sport during the 2023/24 football season.



This event represents the second iteration of the GFA Awards, following the inaugural ceremony that took place last year at the UPSA Auditorium.



The event continues to enhance its reputation as it aims to honor the dedication and hard work of individuals who play a vital role in the advancement and success of football in Ghana.