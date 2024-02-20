GFA ExCo member denies reports of Otto Addo's reappointment as Black Stars coach

Sports News of Tuesday, 20 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Frederick Acheampong, an Executive Council Member of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), has refuted reports claiming that Otto Addo is set to become the next coach of the Black Stars.



While Otto Addo previously led the team in 2022 and secured qualification for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, the team failed to advance beyond the group stage.



Following this, Chris Hughton was appointed as the coach. After Hughton and his technical team were dismissed post the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, a committee was established by the GFA to find a suitable replacement.



The committee's responsibility is to identify a coach who is a proven winner, shares Ghana's football values, and can inspire the team to success. Contrary to reports suggesting Otto Addo's leading position in the coaching race, Acheampong clarified that the decision ultimately rests with the Executive Council.



“The appointment of the coach does not even stop with the search committee. This is from our level (The Executive Committee). The decision we made was that the search committee should draw up a shortlist of three coaches, so I was surprised to hear that Otto Addo is leading the race as if the search committee are in charge to appoint us a coach,” Acheampong stated on Kesben FM.



The Executive Council will make the final decision after the search committee presents a shortlist of three candidates for further discussion and checks. Acheampong emphasised that the search committee is expected to bring three coaches to the Executive Council for consideration before a final decision is made.