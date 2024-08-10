You are here: HomeSports2024 08 10Article 1968737

GFA Exco stands for Ghana Football, not for individual clubs – Kurt Okraku

Kurt Okraku Kurt Okraku

Kurt Okraku, the President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), has firmly asserted that the Executive Council prioritizes the overall welfare of Ghanaian football rather than favoring specific clubs within the nation.

During a press conference held in Sunyani on Friday, August 9, the President emphasized that every decision made by the association is aimed at benefiting football as

