GFA General Secretary launches CAF Licence C course in Prampram

General Secretary of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Prosper Harrison Addo (Esq.) inaugurated the CAF Licence C coaching course at the Ghanaian Soccer Centre of Excellence in Prampram.



Thirty coaches (29 Ghanaians and 1 Nigerian) are currently enrolled in the initial module of the CAF Licence C course, which is scheduled to last for the next ten (10) days. This marks the 5th group of coaches to undergo the Licence C course in Ghana following the implementation of the new CAF Coaching Convention.



The course curriculum, formulated and structured by the Association's Technical Director, Professor Joseph Kwame Mintah in compliance with the new Convention's standards, was officially sanctioned by the Confederation of African Football's Technical Division (CAF) in 2022.



Key topics covered in the course include Principles of learning and coaching, Technique Development (Passing Drills), Methods of Coaching, Introduction to Methods of Coaching, Systems and Tactics, Football Analysis, Warm-up before Youth training, Physical preparation of young players, Communication Skills, and the Role of a Coach in Talent Development.



Additionally, the course content incorporates video analysis, laws of the game, conducting interviews, and engaging with the media.



Upon completion of the 10-day theoretical and practical sessions in Module I, the participants will embark on a one-month internship with a football club for assessment and evaluation.



Following this, the thirty coaches will return to the Technical Center - the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence in Prampram - for an additional 10 days to complete Module II of the course and sit for an examination before graduating.



During the opening ceremony, Technical Director Prof. Mintah advised the aspiring License C coaches to apply the knowledge gained from the course instructors in a practical manner.



He also motivated them to persist in their profession and strive for greater heights regardless of the obstacles encountered in the field.



"As you progress through these modules, you will amass a wealth of knowledge. Take your lessons seriously and always persevere to advance," he said.