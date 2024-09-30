You are here: HomeSports2024 09 30Article 1987847

GFA President: Concerns raised by the Save Ghana Football Protest were already been addressed

Kurt Okraku Kurt Okraku

Kurt Okraku, the President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), stated that the concerns raised during the Save Ghana Football protest were already being addressed by the GFA.

During his appearance before the Parliamentary Select Committee on September 30, 2024, Okraku responded to the petition from the protesters, which called for urgent reforms to reclaim Ghana's football supremacy in Africa.

He mentioned, "Typically, I wouldn’t respond because many involved in this protest are our collaborators," highlighting that the demonstrators had direct communication with GFA officials.

While he recognized their issues, he expressed disappointment that they chose to protest publicly rather than engage in the available dialogue channels.

