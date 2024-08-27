You are here: HomeSports2024 08 27Article 1974191

GFA President Kurt Okraku breaks ground for new gym, pool, and futsal arena at Prampram's Ghanaman Soccer Centre

On Monday, August 26, 2024, Kurt Okraku, the President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), officiated the sod-cutting ceremony for the establishment of a gymnasium, swimming pool, and Futsal Arena at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence (GSCE) located in Prampram.

Accompanied by members of the Executive Council, GFA personnel, and delegates from Congress, President Okraku highlighted the importance of these new facilities in promoting player development and rehabilitation.

The gymnasium is set to enhance the physical conditioning of players, while the swimming pool will serve as a rehabilitation center for both players and officials.

With the GSCE already featuring four dormitories, a multipurpose hall, and four pitches—including a floodlit artificial turf—the addition of these facilities is expected to further enhance its standing.

