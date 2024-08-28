GFA President Kurt Okraku commissions betPawa Park in Prampram

Sports News of Wednesday, 28 August 2024

Source: Footballghana

Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku, the President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), inaugurated a new standard artificial football pitch, financed by betPawa, at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence on Tuesday, August 27, 2024.



The inauguration of betPawa Park, which signifies the completion of the project's first phase, occurred this morning in anticipation of the 30th Congress of the Ghana Football Association.



President Simeon-Okraku highlighted the importance of this modern astro turf for the advancement and progress of the Football Association.