You are here: HomeSports2024 06 07Article 1947863

Sports News of Friday, 7 June 2024

    

Source: Ghanasoccernet

GFA President Kurt Okraku joins Mayor of Accra to plant trees in support of Green Ghana campaign

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Kurt Okraku Kurt Okraku

Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kurt Okraku participated in the tree-planting event organized by the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) on June 7, 2024.

The event, known as the 2024 Green Ghana Day, focused on the theme of 'Growing for a Greener Tomorrow'.

President Simeon-Okraku joined Hon. Elizabeth Kwatsoe Tawiah Sackey, the Mayor of Accra, and her team in planting trees near the Supreme Court of Ghana Buildings in Accra.

This initiative is part of the efforts to protect the environment and support the government's afforestation and reforestation program aimed at restoring the country's vegetation cover.

Read ful article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment