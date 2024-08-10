You are here: HomeSports2024 08 10Article 1968719

Sports News of Saturday, 10 August 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

GFA President Kurt Okraku pledges legacy of honesty amidst transparency concerns

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Kurt Okraku Kurt Okraku

Kurt Okraku, the President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), has articulated his aspiration to be recognized as a leader of integrity, notwithstanding the criticisms directed at his leadership approach.

During a press conference at the GFA's Meet the Press event in Sunyani on Friday, August 9, Okraku underscored his dedication to honesty and fulfilling his commitments.



Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment