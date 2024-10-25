You are here: HomeSports2024 10 25Article 1998512

Sports News of Friday, 25 October 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

GFA President Kurt Okraku visits Saudi Arabian Football Federation 

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Kurt Okraku (left) and Yasser bin Hassan Kurt Okraku (left) and Yasser bin Hassan

Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku, the President of the Ghana Football Association, recently traveled to Saudi Arabia following an invitation from his Saudi counterpart, President Yasser bin Hassan bin Mohammed al-Misehal.

This visit, which occurred in late September, aimed to enhance the collaboration between the GFA and the Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF), as announced by the GFA on Friday.


Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment