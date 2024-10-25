GFA President Kurt Okraku visits Saudi Arabian Football Federation 

Sports News of Friday, 25 October 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku, the President of the Ghana Football Association, recently traveled to Saudi Arabia following an invitation from his Saudi counterpart, President Yasser bin Hassan bin Mohammed al-Misehal.



This visit, which occurred in late September, aimed to enhance the collaboration between the GFA and the Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF), as announced by the GFA on Friday.





Read full article/>

In December 2022, both organizations had previously signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote cooperation in various sectors, including the development of grassroots and elite football for both men and women.



As part of this agreement, SAFF pledged to host Ghana's national teams for matches and training camps, along with sharing expertise in coaching, refereeing, and administration.



The partnership has already shown positive outcomes, with two Ghanaian referees, Juliet Appiah and Bless Yao Serlorm, participating in a capacity-building program in May.



Additionally, the Ghanaian Under-17 national team, the Black Starlets, visited Saudi Arabia in May 2023 in preparation for the WAFU B U-17 Cup of Nations held in Accra.



Both the GFA and SAFF are dedicated to ensuring the ongoing success of this partnership, motivated by a mutual goal of advancing football in their respective countries. More collaborative activities are expected to take place under this agreement soon.