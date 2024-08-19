You are here: HomeSports2024 08 19Article 1971506

Sports News of Monday, 19 August 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

GFA President Kurt Okraku visits family of late Hans Kwofie

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Kurt Okraku Kurt Okraku

Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku, the President of the Ghana Football Association, paid a visit to the family of the late Hans Kwofie, a former top scorer in the Premier League, in his hometown of Dompim Pepesa, located near Tarkwa, on Friday, August 15, 2024.

During this poignant visit, Simeon-Okraku offered his final respects to the revered figure of Medeama SC

Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment