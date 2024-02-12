GFA President announces floodlight project at Ghanaman Centre of Excellence

Sports News of Monday, 12 February 2024

During the Meet The Press series in Kumasi, the President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku, announced that floodlights will be built at the Ghanaman Centre of Excellence in Prampram.



This will enable clubs and national teams to train in the evening. The project will be funded using the proceeds from FIFA Forward 2.0, and it is aimed at improving facilities in Prampram to meet international standards.



Currently, the only astroturf at the Technical center in Prampram lacks floodlights, making evening training impossible.



Mr. Okraku highlighted the challenges of funding the GFA and GFA-related activities. However, he mentioned that the GFA has received support from FIFA and CAF, and has also sourced for partnerships from corporate Ghana through their own means via the Marketing department.



The FA's accounts are regularly audited by a reputable auditing firm in Bakertily Andah and Andah, and every fund that they have received from FIFA is controlled and audited by FIFA.



President Simeon Okraku stressed the importance of accountability in the management of funds received, stating that failure to properly account for one dollar received may lead to a denial of subsequent funds.



He also acknowledged the problem of infrastructure in the football family and mentioned their investments in constructing the first FIFA astroturf in the Upper East region, costing the FA $742,000.



He further explained that the construction of floodlights on the astroturf at the Ghanaman Centre of Excellence will begin in the next few days, and it will enable coaches and players to train in the evenings.



The project, which is being funded by FIFA, will also provide opportunities for clubs competing in Africa, especially those who have their games being played in the evenings, to fully access the facility in Prampram.



The Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence (GSCE) is the Technical Centre of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), built in 2004 through FIFA Goal Project and handed over to the Association in 2008.



The Centre is located in Miotso, in the Ningo/Prampram District of the Greater Accra Region.