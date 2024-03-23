GFA President hails Ghana's football success at 13th African Games

Sports News of Saturday, 23 March 2024

Kurt Okraku, President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), has commended the Black Princesses and the Black Satellites for their outstanding performances at the 13th African Games.



Both the Ghana U20 men’s and women’s national teams clinched gold, defeating Uganda and Nigeria, respectively, in the finals of their tournaments.



Taking to X on Friday night following the Black Satellites' gold triumph, Kurt Okraku extended his congratulations to both teams, expressing pride in their achievements and highlighting a promising future for Ghanaian football.



“Congratulations to our Black Princesses & Black Satellites. The future is bright, and Mother Ghana is proud of you,” remarked GFA President Kurt Okraku.



The stellar performances of players from both teams at the African Games have earned them recognition, with many expected to embark on successful football careers, potentially representing the senior national teams in the future.