GFA President urges football fans to avoid verbal assaults on players

Ghana Football Association President (GFA), Kurt Okraku, has urged Ghanaian football supporters to avoid verbally abusing players during matches where the team's performance is below par.



He believes that fans should instead offer support and encouragement to players, both during the good and the bad times.



Okraku made this statement after the Black Stars' disappointing performance in the AFCON 2023 tournament, where they finished third in their group with only two points and failed to progress to the knockout stage.



Consequently, the team's position in the global FIFA rankings has fallen by six places, and they are currently ranked 14th in Africa, which makes it unlikely that they will be seeded in the upcoming AFCON 2025 qualifiers draw.



The president emphasized that the players require the support of the fans, particularly during tough times.



At a recent GFA meet the press event, Okraku said, "If we kill our players when things go bad, we are likely not (to succeed)."



Okraku also expressed his disappointment regarding the mistreatment of players by some journalists who booed the team after their 2-2 draw against Mozambique in Abidjan.



He stressed that such behavior is unacceptable and can have a negative impact on the team's morale and performance.



In light of these developments, Okraku reaffirmed the importance of allowing the technical team to make critical decisions regarding team management and player selection.