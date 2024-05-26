GFA Statement: Laryea Kingston's resignation a result of unacceptable behaviour

Sports News of Sunday, 26 May 2024

The recent developments surrounding the U17 team, the Black Starlets, and their coach, Laryea Kingston, have been addressed by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) in a statement.



After the team's loss to Burkina Faso in the WAFU Zone B U17 Championship, Kingston announced his resignation.



Unfortunately, the Black Starlets were unable to secure a spot in the final of the regional tournament, losing 2-1 at the University of Ghana Stadium on Saturday.



While the GFA supports Kingston's decision to leave the team, they strongly condemn his unprofessional behavior following the match.



Kingston's use of inappropriate language and his resignation in front of the players and coaching staff is considered unacceptable.



Furthermore, he did not attend the team's meeting with the management committee and has not returned to the team hotel.



As a consequence, Kingston will not be leading the Black Starlets in their third-place playoff match against Nigeria on Tuesday.



Instead, the current assistant coaches, with the support of the GFA's technical director, will assume responsibility for the team.



The GFA reiterates its commitment to maintaining a professional and respectful environment for all teams and staff members.