GFA aggressively looking for new partners – Kurt Okraku

Sports News of Tuesday, 13 August 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

1. Kurt Okraku, the President of the Ghana Football Association, has announced that his organization is actively pursuing a primary sponsor for the Ghana Premier League.



The league has been without a primary sponsor since betPawa withdrew during the 2023/24 season.



Before this withdrawal, the league had not secured a primary sponsor since its return following the



Read full articleNumber 12 investigation.



During a press conference on Friday, Kurt Okraku stated, “As we progress, we are in search of what we refer to as headline sponsorship. We are targeting amounts in the range of $1 million to $2 million. Given the current economic climate, it may prove challenging for a company to commit to such figures.



“However, by employing the creative strategies I have previously outlined and analyzing your expenditure, while considering partnerships that align with those financial parameters, it becomes evident that if you aim for $2 million, you can indeed achieve that goal.



“Moreover, rather than stressing over the pursuit of a single headline sponsor, one could consider collaborating with four partners, each contributing $500,000.



“Ultimately, the FA is highly proactive in seeking partnerships.



The Ghana Premier League is scheduled to commence on September 6, 2024.