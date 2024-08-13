You are here: HomeSports2024 08 13Article 1969688

Sports News of Tuesday, 13 August 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

GFA aggressively looking for new partners – Kurt Okraku

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Kurt Okraku Kurt Okraku

1. Kurt Okraku, the President of the Ghana Football Association, has announced that his organization is actively pursuing a primary sponsor for the Ghana Premier League.

The league has been without a primary sponsor since betPawa withdrew during the 2023/24 season.

Before this withdrawal, the league had not secured a primary sponsor since its return following the

Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment