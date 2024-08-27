GFA and Ghana Health Service launch new ambulance for Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence

Sports News of Tuesday, 27 August 2024

Source: Footballghana

The Ghana Football Association (GFA), in partnership with the Ghana Health Service, officially launched a new fully equipped ambulance for the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence (GSCE) on Monday, August 26, 2024.



This ambulance is designed to deliver critical emergency services to players, officials, and staff at the technical centre, which serves as the main hub for the country’s football teams.



The addition of this ambulance is anticipated to improve healthcare services at the facility, enhancing safety during training sessions and official events. Prosper Harrison Addo, the General Secretary of the GFA, praised the Ghana Health Service for its vital contribution to the acquisition of the ambulance, emphasizing the significance of this collaboration in fostering football development.