Source: Ghanasoccernet

GFA and UNODC present sports equipment to Ankaful Maximum Security Prison

The Ghana Football Association (GFA), in partnership with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), has donated a range of sports equipment to Ankaful Maximum Security Prison.

This effort is part of the second phase of the GFA Foundation-Ghana Prisons Project, which seeks to support the health, rehabilitation, and reintegration of inmates through sports activities.

The donated items comprised footballs, basketball hoops, jerseys, and various other sports gear aimed at improving the physical and mental well-being of the prisoners.

