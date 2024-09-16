You are here: HomeSports2024 09 16Article 1982099

Source: Ghanasoccernet

GFA and WAFU B President Kurt Okraku arrives in Kenya for CAF meeting

Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku

President Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku has landed in Nairobi, Kenya, in preparation for the upcoming Executive Committee (EXCO) meeting of the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

As the President of the West Africa Football Union (WAFU) Zone B, he is participating in this meeting at the invitation of the Executive Committee.

The significant gathering, led by CAF President Dr. Patrice Motsepe, is scheduled for Monday, September 16, 2024, in Nairobi.

