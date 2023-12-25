GFA announces dates for Black Stars camping in South Africa and friendly against Botswana

Sports News of Monday, 25 December 2023

Source: ghanafa.org

The Black Stars will assemble in Johannesburg, South Africa on Sunday, December 31, 2023 to begin preparations for next month’s TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations Cote D’Iviore 2023.



The team will spend approximately, ten days in South Africa in readiness for Africa’s flagship competition slated for Cote D’Ivoire from Saturday, January 13 – Sunday, February 11, 2024.



Ghana will play one friendly match against Botswana in Johannesburg on Monday, January 8, 2024 before flying to Abidjan two days later for the tournament.



The Technical team wishes to announce that the training sessions are not open to the public/media.



The Black Stars are paired in Group B alongside giants Egypt, Cape Verde and Mozambique. Ghana will open her campaign against Cape Verde on Sunday, January 14. The team will face record holders Egypt on Thursday, January 18 before playing Mozambique in the final Group B game on Monday, January 22, 2024.