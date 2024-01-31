GFA apologizes for Black Stars' 2023 AFCON disappointment

Sports News of Wednesday, 31 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has issued an apology to the Ghanaian public for the disappointing performance of the Black Stars at the 2023 African Cup of Nations in Cote d'Ivoire.



The Black Stars were unable to advance beyond the group stages of the competition, finishing third in Group B with only two points. Ghana faced setbacks with a loss to Cape Verde and drew with both Egypt and Mozambique, failing to secure a victory throughout the group stage matches.



The GFA acknowledged the frustration of fans and expressed its sincere apologies for the team's underwhelming performance.



In a statement released by the GFA on January 30, 2024, it said: "We understand the disappointment and frustration that such results can bring to our passionate football-loving nation. Our team's performance fell short of the high expectations we all share, and we take full responsibility for the disappointment."



"Following a meeting of the Executive Council of the Association and Chairmen of the RFAs on Tuesday, January 30, 2024, the GFA wishes to assure all stakeholders that the requisite steps are being taken to address the issues at hand, and a thorough review of the team's strategies, training, compensation, and overall structure is underway."



The GFA added that "We value the unwavering support of our stakeholders, and we commit to working tirelessly with you to ensure a stronger and more competitive team. Your loyalty and passion are the driving forces behind our efforts to rebuild and elevate the standard of Ghanaian football."



"We appreciate your understanding during this challenging time and remain dedicated to restoring the pride and success we all desire for the Ghana Black Stars. Together, we will emerge stronger and more resilient."



The GFA concluded by thanking Ghanaians for their continued support.