GFA appoints Gideon Fosu as WAFU-17 LOC chair

Sports News of Wednesday, 28 February 2024

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has named Gideon Fosu as chairman of the Local Organizing Committee for the WAFU U-17 Cup of Nations, Accra 2024.



Gideon Fosu, a member of the GFA's Executive Council, is also the vice President and Chief Executive Officer of Division One League side Kings Palace FC.



The banker will be assisted by chairman of the Central Regional Football Association, Robert Duncan.



Also on the Committee is Paul Ayamba, Business Development Officer of Premier League side FC Samartex. The rest are Leslie Kuuku Bartels, President of Division One League side Victory Club Warriors and Nana Asante Bismark of Wamanafo. Mighty Royals.



The Committee is expected to come up with plans and programs as well as a roadmap for the smooth execution of the tournament scheduled for Accra between May 15-29, 2024.



Seven countries, Cote D’Ivoire, Nigeria, Burkina Faso, Togo, Niger, Benin, and host Ghana will compete for the title as the top three teams make next year’s Total Energies U-17 Africa Cup of Nations.