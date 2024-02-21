GFA appoints Joseph Tetteh-Zutah as Manager of Elite football academies

Sports News of Wednesday, 21 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has appointed former Medeama captain, Joseph Tetteh-Zutah, to assume the role of Manager at Elite football academies under the Technical Directorate.



Bringing a wealth of football administration experience from his tenure as an administrator and acting CEO at Medeama SC, as well as VP of the PFAG, Tetteh-Zutah's appointment signals a strategic move by the GFA.



In his new capacity, Tetteh-Zutah will oversee the efficient functioning of the academies, focusing on talent scouting, training, and nurturing the nation's top prospects.



The GFA Elite football academy initiative has kicked off in Winkogo, Upper East region, with plans for expansion into the Ashanti and Greater Accra regions, targeting other football zones.



Open to both genders, the initiative aims to partner with select Senior High Schools nationwide, streamlining the screening and placement process for players scouted at the junior high school level.



Tetteh-Zutah's extensive football background, coupled with his leadership successes, earned Medeama SC win their first Premier League title, along with other accolades such as the MTN FA Cup triumph and Super Cup titles with both Medeama SC and Young Africans.