GFA appoints Karim Zito as head coach for newly formed national U19 male team

Sports News of Tuesday, 23 April 2024

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has recently appointed the highly experienced Abdul Karim Zito as the Head Coach of the newly established national U19 male team.



This decision reflects the GFA's unwavering dedication to nurturing young talent and fostering a culture of consistent excellence across all national teams.



It also aligns with their strategy of creating a developmental pathway for young Ghanaian players.



Assisting Coach Zito in this crucial role is Eric Bekoe, a former Asante Kotoko striker, whose wealth of experience, expertise, and positive energy will undoubtedly complement Zito's strong leadership.



Additionally, Eric Amponsah has been appointed as the goalkeeper trainer for the Ghana male U19 national team.