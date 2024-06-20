GFA appoints all female match officials for MTN FA Cup finals

Sports News of Thursday, 20 June 2024

Source: GNA

The finals of the MTN FA Cup match between Bofoakwa and Nsoatreman On Sunday will be officiated women match officials.



It would be the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has appointed all women for the crucial match which would finally bring the curtains on the football season to a close. It also marks a significant step towards gender equality in the sport.



Referee Rita Boateng Nkansah would be in the middle and would be assisted by Alice Farizua Chakule and Patricia Kyeraa on lines one and two. Julliet Appiah would be the fourth referee with the Match Commissioner as Naa Odofoley Nortey.



The historic match would be played at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium, on Sunday, June 23.