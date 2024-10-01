You are here: HomeSports2024 10 01Article 1988282

Sports News of Tuesday, 1 October 2024

    

Source: Ghanasoccernet

GFA appoints referees for games, not Ghana Referees Association – Referees Chairman George Saijah

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

George Saijah George Saijah

The Chairman of the Ghana Referees Association, George Saijah, has clarified that his organization does not oversee the appointment of match officials; this responsibility lies with the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

Saijah, a former FIFA referee, noted that the GFA assumed these duties two seasons ago, a time when the referees association previously managed them.

While he did not detail the specific levels of games for which the GFA appoints referees, it is presumed to encompass the Ghana Premier League, Women’s League, and the relevant Division One Leagues.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment