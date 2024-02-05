GFA approves Asante Kotoko vs. Nsoatreman game in honour of Kufuor

Sports News of Monday, 5 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced that it has granted approval for the request of the Kufour Foundation to organise a match in honour of former President John Agyekum Kufuor on Sunday, February 25, 2024, at the Baba Yara Sports stadium.



This is as part of activities to celebrate the 85th birthday anniversary of His Excellency John Agyekum Kufuor. The match will be between Asante Kotoko and Nsoatreman FC.



According to a statement released on the GFA's website, "The approval is on the heels of a letter from the John Agyekum Kufuor Foundation requesting approval for a match dubbed the Kufuor Cup between giants Asante Kotoko and Premier League side Nsoatreman FC as part of activities marking the 85th birthday anniversary of His Excellency John Agyekum Kufuor – former President of the Republic."