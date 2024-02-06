GFA approves Presidents Cup between Asante Kotoko and AISEC Mimosas

Sports News of Tuesday, 6 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced that it has approved the request from GHALCA for the President's Cup to take place at the Baba Yara Sports stadium on Tuesday, March 5, 2024.



The game will be between Asante Kotoko and ASEC Mimosas of Ivory Coast.



The President's Cup is part of activities for Ghana’s Independence Day celebration.



"The GFA is pleased to inform you that approval has been for this year’s President’s Cup between Asante Kotoko SC and Asec Mimosas of Cote D’Ivoire at the Baba Yara Sports stadium on Tuesday, March 5, 2024.



"You are hereby informed to abide by all GFA Regulations on organization of matches" a letter from General Secretary Prosper Harrison Addo to the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) read.



The decision means Ghana Premier League games that were originally scheduled for Wednesday, March 6, 2024 will be rescheduled.