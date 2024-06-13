GFA approves inaugural Democracy Cup match between Kotoko and Hearts of Oak

Sports News of Thursday, 13 June 2024

The Parliament of Ghana has been given the green light by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to host the first-ever Democracy match.



Set to take place on Friday, July 5, 2024, at 6 p.m. at the Accra Sports Stadium, this highly anticipated event will feature the participation of Premier League powerhouses Asante Kotoko and Accra



Accra Hearts of Oak SC.



The Democracy Cup aims to celebrate three decades of parliamentary democracy in Ghana.



The GFA commends the Parliament of Ghana for their dedication to strengthening the nation's democratic roots and its unwavering support for the growth of football.