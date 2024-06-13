You are here: HomeSports2024 06 13Article 1950056
GFA approves inaugural Democracy Cup match between Kotoko and Hearts of Oak

The Parliament of Ghana has been given the green light by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to host the first-ever Democracy match.

Set to take place on Friday, July 5, 2024, at 6 p.m. at the Accra Sports Stadium, this highly anticipated event will feature the participation of Premier League powerhouses Asante Kotoko and Accra

